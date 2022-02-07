Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: We continue with our quiet and dry pattern on this Monday, a few passing clouds today with Highs reaching upper 50s

We've had cloud cover pushing through most of the area, but it's expected to move out by the...
We've had cloud cover pushing through most of the area, but it's expected to move out by the late afternoon hours. Highs today reach into the upper 50s and tonight Low upper 20s(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

To begin the workweek we started off pretty chilly on this Monday morning, with cloud cover moving into the area. During the afternoon we are expecting cloud cover to move out of the area and experience a clearing with mostly sunny conditions moving in. Today’s High mid-50s. During the evening, we are remaining mostly clear and our temperatures will drop down into the upper 20s to begin our Tuesday.

Dry conditions in store for us this week, with rain returning possibly on Saturday.

Tuesday, we remain in the upper-50s for our Highs with the Lows in the mid-30s. We expect sunny and clear conditions on Tuesday with our evening remaining mostly clear too. Wednesday, we remain with clear conditions, but our temperatures reach back in the low 60s. Wednesday night, our lows fall to the mid-30s. Thursday brings us another beautiful day, with Highs in the mid-60s and Lows falling to the upper 30s. Friday going back into the weekend, our Highs reach the upper 60s, and Lows fall to the low 40s

Saturday, we see the next chance for maybe some light rain moving through the area possibly. Saturday’s High mid-60s with our Lows falling to the low 30s. Our Sunday’s High temperatures drop to the low 50s.

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT’s first alert weather center.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Dry conditions in store for us this week, with rain returning possibly on Saturday.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words...
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words to live by
Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during...
VIDEO: Vancleave High boys basketball team suspended after brawl breaks out during game
Press conference that was intended to address alleged shooting involving a FedEx Driver, suddenly canceled at the last minute
A 37-year-old Biloxi man is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman.
Biloxi man charged with murder after woman found dead in apartment

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, trending warmer through week ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, milder week ahead
Trending slightly warmer this week
First Alert Forecast: quiet, dry weather likely to continue through much of the new week
Highs in the 50s likely Monday.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast