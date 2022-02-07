First Alert Forecast: We continue with our quiet and dry pattern on this Monday, a few passing clouds today with Highs reaching upper 50s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

To begin the workweek we started off pretty chilly on this Monday morning, with cloud cover moving into the area. During the afternoon we are expecting cloud cover to move out of the area and experience a clearing with mostly sunny conditions moving in. Today’s High mid-50s. During the evening, we are remaining mostly clear and our temperatures will drop down into the upper 20s to begin our Tuesday.

Dry conditions in store for us this week, with rain returning possibly on Saturday.

Tuesday, we remain in the upper-50s for our Highs with the Lows in the mid-30s. We expect sunny and clear conditions on Tuesday with our evening remaining mostly clear too. Wednesday, we remain with clear conditions, but our temperatures reach back in the low 60s. Wednesday night, our lows fall to the mid-30s. Thursday brings us another beautiful day, with Highs in the mid-60s and Lows falling to the upper 30s. Friday going back into the weekend, our Highs reach the upper 60s, and Lows fall to the low 40s

Saturday, we see the next chance for maybe some light rain moving through the area possibly. Saturday’s High mid-60s with our Lows falling to the low 30s. Our Sunday’s High temperatures drop to the low 50s.

