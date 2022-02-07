First Alert Forecast: trending slightly warmer over the next few days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a nice and pleasant start to the new week this afternoon, quiet conditions will continue into this evening and overnight as temperatures cool back off. Expect overnight lows to fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s under mainly to partly clear skies.

Tuesday will be such a pretty and seasonable day as highs pressure builds back in. Temperature’s tomorrow afternoon will be right around average in the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees. There will also be plenty of sunshine to go around across all central MS!

A slight warm up is still anticipated over the next few days. Mid to upper 60s will be likely each afternoon through the remainder of the work and school week. A stretch of dry weather will also take place during this timeframe as well. Our next opportunity to see any changes with our weather pattern could arrive over the weekend from a cold front. Chances for rain look to slim at this point, but we will watch this trend overtime. We will, however, likely see a push of cooler air move in behind this front by Sunday.

