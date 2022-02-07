Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: quiet, trending warmer through week ahead

First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONDAY: A weak system will kick up clouds to start off the work week across central and southwest Mississippi. After another cold morning in the upper 20s and lower 30s; we’ll gradually warm up into the 50s by afternoon. As high pressure slips south, we’ll slowly clear out from northwest to southeast. With clear skies, we’ll drop off quickly with lows, again, in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

TUESDAY: In the wake of our weak system, sunshine will return in full as high pressure moves in over the area. Expect morning 20s and 30s to warm to the 50s to near 60 by afternoon. Skies remain clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 30s.

EXTENDED RANGE: High pressure will hang firmly over the region through much of the week ahead – as it shifts farther east, we’ll see temperatures responding to warmer air coming from the south. Expect highs to creep into the 60s to near 70 mid-late week. Another system will drop southward Saturday into Sunday, bringing in another surge of cooler air by Sunday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

