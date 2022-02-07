Federal judge holds Hinds Co. in civil contempt for failure to bring jail into DOJ compliance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has held Hinds County in civil contempt for failing to fulfill requirements under its jail consent decree.

At the same time, the judge has granted an order to prevent an automatic stay of its consent decree that would have taken effect 30 days after the county filed a motion to terminate the decree under the Prison Litigation Reform Act.

Friday, Judge Carlton Reeves held the county in civil contempt for failing to “end unconstitutional conditions of confinement at... (the) Raymond Detention Center.”

Reeves spelled out the county’s failure to bring the jail up to Department of Justice standards and provided a timeline outlining the numerous chances he’s given the county to comply.

Civil contempt occurs when a state agency fails to comply with a court order. According to Reeves’ ruling, “if a state agency refuses to adhere... a financial penalty may be the most effective means of ensuring compliance.”

The contempt order was handed down in response to what Reeves said was numerous failures to comply with a consent decree governing its jail system.

“In 2016, Hinds County’s Board of Supervisors promised to fix the problems by agreeing to a consent decree. In 2020, facing the threat of being held in contempt of court, the Board of Supervisors again promised to fix the problems by agreeing to a stipulated order. It is now 2022. Many of the problems the board promised to address have not been corrected. Specifically, the county is non-compliant with more than two-dozen provisions of the consent decree.”

Reeves said the county was not compliant in several areas, including provisions requiring inmates to be protected from harm, use of force training, use of force supervisor reviews, incident reporting and review, sexual misconduct, prisoner grievance reporting, use of segregation, and others.

The county entered into the decree to bring the jail up to DOJ standards. The decree required the county to make numerous structural improvements at the Raymond Detention Center, hire additional staff, and the like.

A monitoring team was put in place to conduct site visits, provide technical assistance, and ensure compliance.

“Hinds County’s efforts have borne fruit at once of its jails – the Work Center. The monitoring team describes the work center as a functional jail for the citizens of Hinds County. This court’s own visits to the facilities confirm that the work center largely operates as a jail should.”

Reeves said, “The story is not the same for the RDC.”

In 2019, DOJ filed a motion outlining numerous continued constitutional violations, including its “continued failure to comply with nearly all provisions of the settlement, including provisions regarding security, medical screening, suicide prevention, mental health care, youth services, fire safety, sanitary conditions, and release procedures.”

“As any elementary school child understands, the county was flunking, miserably,” Reeves wrote. “The result was rioting, stabbings, a murder, staff-on-detainee assaults, and a ‘major disturbance,’ during a monitoring team visit that resulted in eight emergency room transports.”

Hinds County agreed to a stipulated order to address what Reeves said were the jail’s areas of greatest concern, such as repairing locks, repairing problems at the physical plant, and bringing on additional staff.

“This court begrudgingly approved their agreement even though the county had reached sustained compliance ‘in only one of the 92 requirements of the consent decree,’” Reeves wrote.

Despite that order, Reeves says conditions at the jail deteriorated significantly in 2021.

“There were a record number of fights and assaults at RDC in May (2021), there continue to be fires set by inmates, there is an extremely large amount of contraband in the facility including drugs, there have been a number of overdoses although no deaths from those overdoses, and there have been three deaths, two by suicide,” Reeves wrote, pulling from the monitoring report from the time.

Three more deaths were reported in 2021, including the latest on October 18.

A monitor’s report, shares more details about that incident:

“At about 04:30 or 05:00 in the morning, video footage showed the inmate being hit in the head by another inmate. A third inmate then stomped on his head several times. He was then dragged across the mezzanine. The video footage shows brief movement by the decedent and then none indicating that he was probably dead at that point but a time of death has not been established. He was eventually dragged back and propped in a sitting position and then later laid on a mat. He was not discovered by officers until 1:45, almost 9 hours later.”

Other issues have also been reported. Jermaine White, a suspect charged with a double homicide in January, was mistakenly released from jail in October.

When he was released, White was being held on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Meanwhile, the position of detention center administrator has remained in limbo.

Last year, the board of supervisors brought on Kathryn Bryan to serve as jail administrator. Only months later, in November she submitted her resignation, citing “‘a distinct lack of support’ and relayed in detail a recent directive from the interim sheriff that she found ‘reckless and dangerous,’” Reeves wrote. “She had served for a total of only five months before submitting her letter of resignation.”

Bryan was relieved of her duties on January 31.

In November, Judge Reeves issued a show-cause order, giving the county three weeks to tell him why they should not be held in contempt and why the jail should not be placed in federal receivership.

The order was handed down the same day Tyree Jones was elected sheriff in a special election to replace the late Lee Vance.

Months later, in January, the county filed a motion to terminate its consent decree under the Prison Litigation Reform Act. Among arguments, the county argued it was bringing the jail into compliance and that the decree was not narrowly tailored to address needs at the jail.

PLRA states that orders for relief “shall extend no further than necessary to correct the violation of the federal right of a particular plaintiff or plaintiffs.”

Reeves, though, disagreed, saying the county agreed to terms of the decree and the later stipulated order. “Twice it agreed that their provisions were narrowly tailored and the minimum necessary,” he said. “It should have to live with that choice until it fixes RDC.”

The judge also took issue with the county’s claims that there’s a “positive, upward trend of operations at RDC.”

“They minimize the number of deaths the new facility saw last year, pointing out there’s a new sheriff in town,” he wrote. “But this court visited RDC last week. It looked substantially the same as when the court visited nearly three years ago.”

The court will now hold an evidentiary hearing to determine whether parts of the consent decree should remain in place or be done away with. That hearing will be on February 14 and will be open to the public.

