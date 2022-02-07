D’Iberville couple in their 70s killed in Hwy. 15 rollover crash

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A D’Iberville couple in their 70s have died after a rollover crash Monday morning on Highway 15.

The two-vehicle accident happened at 9:24am at the intersection of Lamey Bridge Road. According to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer, 77-year-old Norman Selvog and his wife 74-year-old Linda Selvog were traveling westbound on Lamey Bridge Road in a small SUV.

Witnesses told authorities that Norman Selvog, who was driving the vehicle, never slowed down as he approached the roundabout at the intersection. The SUV went across the roundabout, striking another vehicle and rolling over. The couple were both pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma, said Switzer.

It’s possible that Norman Selvog had a medical condition that prevented him from stopping, said Switzer, adding that the couple were familiar with the area since they lived nearby.

The driver in the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with mild to moderate injuries, said the coroner.

D’Iberville Police are investigating the crash and conducting accident reconstruction. Anyone with information that can help in their investigation is asked to contact D’Iberville Police at (228) 396-4252.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.