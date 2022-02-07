Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 16K positive tests reported over weekend

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reports 16,595 new cases and 35 deaths over the weekend.

The cases include positive tests from February 4-6.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 768,457 since March 2020.

So far, 11,285 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,492,975 people are fully vaccinated and 3,668,578 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words...
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words to live by
Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during...
VIDEO: Vancleave High boys basketball team suspended after brawl breaks out during game
Press conference that was intended to address alleged shooting involving a FedEx Driver, suddenly canceled at the last minute
A 37-year-old Biloxi man is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman.
Biloxi man charged with murder after woman found dead in apartment

Latest News

Black in Business: Celebrating Entrepreneurship
Mayor Lumumba hosts weekly briefing to update city issues
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot
The video shows the second suspect, 26-year-old Chauncey Reed (black shirt), retrieving a...
Grand jury indicts man for attempted killing of JPD officer, death of brother