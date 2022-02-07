COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 16K positive tests reported over weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reports 16,595 new cases and 35 deaths over the weekend.
The cases include positive tests from February 4-6.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 768,457 since March 2020.
So far, 11,285 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.
Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.
Click here for county-by-county totals.
The newest MSDH report shows 1,492,975 people are fully vaccinated and 3,668,578 doses have been administered in total.
On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
