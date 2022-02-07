Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Brother of murder victim arrested for shooting a suspect in the case

Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with attempted murder and gun...
Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with attempted murder and gun possession by a convicted felon.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The brother of a Bullitt County man shot and killed while chasing the persons who stole his trailer with a race car inside has been arrested for shooting one of the alleged suspects.

Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, is charged with attempted murder and gun possession by a convicted felon.

Bradlee Simmons, 22, of Morgantown, Ky., outside a grocery store on February 2, 2022, with a...
Bradlee Simmons, 22, of Morgantown, Ky., outside a grocery store on February 2, 2022, with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was later arrested in connection with the murder of Kevin Watts, 42, of Shepherdsville, Ky.(Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)

On the morning of February 2, Louisville Metro police were called to the PicPac in the 6600 block of Southside Drive on a report of a shooting. Officers found Bradlee Simmons, 22, of Morgantown, Ky., outside the store with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Simmons was taken to University Hospital for treatment but was arrested later that day by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of murder in the shooting death of Kevin Watts, 42.

Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.(Family Picture)

Around 3:10 a.m., January 22, Bullitt County 911 received a call from a home in the 1600 block of Woodsdale Road about the theft of a trailer. Responding deputies found Kevin Watts at the intersection of Woodsdale Road and Cedar Grove Road suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The other suspect, Richard K. Reno, 38, of Louisville, was arrested January 31. He is being held at the Bullitt County Detention Center on murder and robbery charges.

Richard Reno, Jr., 38, was arrested around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 in Bullitt County for the murder...
Richard Reno, Jr., 38, was arrested around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 in Bullitt County for the murder of Kevin Watts, 42.(Bullitt County Detention Center)

Watts is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

