Alvin Kamara arrested for battery, according to Las Vegas Police

LAS VEGAS, Nv. (WVUE) - According to LVMPD, an NFL player was arrested Saturday night (Feb. 5) after officers say he was involved in a battery incident at a nightclub in Las Vegas.

Around 5:50 p.m., February 5, police were called to a nightclub in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Initial reports say, a victim told police they had been battered by New Orleans running back, Alvin Kamara.

Kamara was taken to Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Jail records report that Kamara’s initial court appearance was set for February 7 at 1:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.