Press conference that was intended to address alleged shooting involving a FedEx Driver, suddenly canceled at the last minute

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There were more than a dozen law enforcement officers outside the Lincoln County Courthouse Saturday evening.

They say they were called out to make sure things remained calm and peaceful during what was supposed to be a press conference by the Lincoln County Chapter of the NAACP.

However, members of the organization said they felt uneasy seeing that many officers.

“The police officers that you see now, the law enforcement officers that you see now, are not the only ones,” said Rev. Dr. Rico Cain, President of the Lincoln County Chapter of the NAACP. “There are many more on standby, many more that are around different corners and around buildings, waiting for something to occur.”

Cain said the press conference was to address the alleged shooting involving D’Monterrio Gibson, who said he was shot at while dropping off a package for Fed Ex.

Police say it happened last month on Junior Trail on January 24th.

Gregory Case and his son Brandon Case have both been arrested and charged for the alleged crime.

Brandon is being charged with aggravated assault shooting into an occupied vehicle, while his father is charged with conspiracy.

Cain said although this case is important, they made the tough decision to cancel minutes before the start due to the heavy police presence, which he feels was unnecessary.

“After seeing that we were met with many, many, of the police officers and law enforcement officers, to keep the public safe, we decided to regroup and reschedule for another day that we felt the people would be safe,” said Cain.

However, Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said the extra officers were only there to offer protection.

“Our job is to protect in this town, and the citizens, and protect the protesters to have their right,” said Chief Collins. “Just imagine if they would show up unannounced and something happens to one of them, they would blame us. I don’t understand. All we’ve done is did our job.”

Cain said the chapter plans to have another press conference later this month.

However, Collins said there will be extra police and safety measures in place for that one as well.

“If they want to protest, they have the right to protest,” said Chief Collins. “We’re here for the safety of the protestors, and that’s what we’re here to do.”

