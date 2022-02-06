Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Over 180 competitors to compete in annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo

Dixie National Rodeo events
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson has announced the schedule of events that are taking place on Sunday, February 6 for the 57th annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo. All events will take place at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

The Paint Horse Show, which starts at 8:00 a.m. in the Equine Center, will conclude today.

Over 180 competitors from over 15 states across the nation will compete in this event. The Paint Horse Show features reigning, halter, western pleasure, and other competitions between horses registered with the American Paint Horse Association. Those wishing to participate in the Paint Horse Show can enter today; pre-registration is not required. This event is free to the public.

Scheduled Activities & Events for Sunday, February 6, 2022:

  • 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral - off Midway, behind Barn 12
  • 8:00 a.m. – Paint Horse Show - Kirk Fordice Equine Center
  • 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse - Trade Mart
  • 12:00 p.m. – Market Steer Show - Coliseum
  • 4:00 p.m. – Sheep Lead Class - Judging Arena/Barn 14

Events of the 57th Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo run through Sunday, February 20, 2022. The Dixie National Rodeo, the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River, takes place Friday, February 11, through Sunday, February 13, and again Wednesday, February 16, through Saturday, February 19, inside the Mississippi Coliseum at the State Fairgrounds.

Rodeo Entertainment:

Friday, February 11, at 7:00 p.m. – Dylan Scott - Coliseum

Saturday, February 12, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Joe Nichols - Coliseum

Sunday, February 13, at 2:00 p.m. – Gatlin Brothers - Coliseum

Wednesday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Justin Moore - Coliseum

Thursday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Neal McCoy - Coliseum

Friday, February 18, at 7:00 p.m. – Gary Allan - Coliseum

Saturday, February 19, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Bellamy Brothers - Coliseum

To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, visit www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320. For more information on the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, visit www.dixienational.org, follow the Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo page on Facebook or call 601-961-4000.

