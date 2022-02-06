Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words to live by

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Maggie Wade celebrates a whopping 40 years at WLBT 3 On Your Side, Sunday, February 6.

While many people in the journalism industry hopscotch from city to city after their contract ends, Maggie has remained at the same station where she was first hired as a senior at Mississippi College.

Maggie is also very proud that she is the 89th member of her extended family to attend Jackson State University. She made sure to point that out!

I had a rare opportunity to interview the interviewer so you can learn more about the woman you’ve invited into your home and life throughout the years.

It’s hard to miss Maggie’s entrance into WLBTs studios during the week - not because she’s loud or boisterous (the opposite, actually) - but because her steps are swift and sure.

You would think that she’s rushing to breaking news. She’s already dressed, her make-up is on, and despite co-workers stopping to speak, she has this gentle yet intentional go-getter’s aura.

You can often hear her laughter as colleagues tease her for ending each phone call with, “be blessed.”

Maggie enters the newsroom - and before turning on her computer and cozying up at her workstation - she learns the stories of the day, pitches several enterprise news ideas, and asks producers how she can help. Co-workers say her stride hasn’t slowed after 40 years of doing the same thing.

And to think, this wasn’t even her dream.

First, let’s talk about journalism and how you got into it.

Maggie:

Well, I was actually planning to go to law school; I wanted to be a corporate attorney. I never intended to be in television, and everything that I did when I was in college, I thought, was preparing me for a law career. I was actually working in the Athletic Department at Mississippi College, and several of the coaches heard me on the phone, and they were like, ‘you have a great voice, we need to send you over to the radio station,’ And I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to do that. I’m not interested in that,’ but they kept after me. And, then a friend encouraged me to go over, and I worked at WHJT as a bookkeeper. I also worked with the sales executives at the radio station, and then one day I came in, and they said, ‘We’re going to put you on the air,’ And I said, ‘No, you’re not.’ And they said, ‘Yes.’

And, you immediately went on air?

Maggie:

I think they trained me for one day, and the next day, they put me on the air (Maggie laughed). And after that, it went so fast. It was so quick. And then Randy Bell at Miss 103/WJDX heard me on the air and asked me to come for an interview. They were looking for a weekend news anchor, radio announcer, and marketing researcher - it was three jobs rolled into one. And, so I went and interviewed with Randy. Randy hired me. So, I started with WJDX, but I stayed at the campus radio station, and I was in school full time at Mississippi College. So, I worked seven days a week.

So, when did you make the switch to television?

Maggie:

While I worked at WJDX/Miss 103, a weekend weather opening became available at WLBT. Everyone was like, ‘you need to try, you know, you would be great,’ but I was like, ‘No, I don’t know anything about television. I don’t want to do that. I’m going to law school.’ Well, to make a long story short, I came to WLBT and met Woodie Assaf, and oh my gosh - Walter Sadler, and I had grown up watching them, and Woodie Assaf was all my grandparents talked about (Maggie smiled while reminiscing). And, so I was so intimidated at the idea of working with Bert Case, Marsha Thompson, Michael Rubinstein, and Woodie. And, he had me do a weather audition, but they didn’t call me for three months. So, I had forgotten about it. Then, Walter Sadler called me and asked me to come and do another audition. And I said, ‘No, I did not want to go through that again.’ You know, my focus was going to law school. So, one of my cousins said, ‘That is a very foolish decision. You don’t know what God may have in store for you. And you need to go and do the audition’. So I did. An hour later, I had the job.

Wow - just like that?

Maggie:

Just like that, and I’ve been here ever since. I think I’ve worked every shift possible, including mornings early mornings; I worked weekends. I did Our Playmates. My big job was being the hands of Miss Clock on the show. I also worked as an Assistant in the Personnel Department. I gave job applicants the typing test. And, I can tell you, I’m grateful for every single experience because I learned something new. Every shift that I worked and the weather was interesting to me. I fell in love with the weather. And, I made friends with all of the meteorologists at the National Weather Service. They coached me on what I needed to do, and so I learned how to do the weather, and they didn’t put me on the air until they felt that I was comfortable and that I was credible. And those were the two things they kept telling me. And so, in working with those meteorologists, I felt like, ‘Hey, I know what I’m talking about.’

It sounds like that’s the moment you really became aware of the industry.

Maggie:

I fell in love with the media and the power of the media to bring change, positive change. And, I fell in love with meeting people who might be going through the worst time of their lives, and I realized I could have an impact on them - letting them tell their stories. It hasn’t always been easy. People in Mississippi have truly blessed me because they accepted me. I was horrible when I first started, especially doing the weather. I think I said Mississippi in three minutes, probably 1000 times (Maggie laughed). And, as you can see, those were my safety net words, but people cheered for me. There was some criticism, but for the most part, it was constructive criticism. It was done in love because they wanted to see me succeed. And they cheered for me when I moved into the newsroom, and it’s just been an amazing journey. I have worked with the greatest journalists, I think, in this country, and I’ve learned from all of them. And, it’s truly been a blessing. I mean, you know, what more can I ask for? I get to work with Howard Ballou, Dave Roberts, Melissa Faith Payne, Barbie Bassett, Wilson Stribling, Patrick Ellis, and so many others. I’m not going to start naming names because I’ll leave somebody out. But sincerely, every member of our team, those our audience sees every night and those behind the camera, make us the very best in television news. I am proud to be a member of this team.

From law to meteorology? What a contrast.

Maggie:

Yes, like night and day. It was not my plan. I say it was God’s plan. And when I look back over my life, my mother always had us do speeches in church. I did all kinds of oratorical contests, but I thought I was preparing myself as an orator for law. Actually, you know, it was preparation for this. And so it is really, you know, it really was God’s plan for me, and, and someone told me a long time ago if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans. So it was his guidance and his plan for me to be where I was. This has changed me forever - it truly has. Sharie, I can’t tell you how many wonderful people I’ve met. I’ve done interviews, and as a result of that, I now have lifelong friends. But, one of the things that I carried from what I was taught my entire life, by my parents, church, neighbors, and other family members - is that you should always be honest - be honest with people, give them your word, your word is your bond, always keep your word. And, not only is your word your bond, make sure that you treat people with the same dignity and respect that you want in return. So, you know, that’s what I did, and that’s what I do.

Take me back to your first assignment.

Maggie:

It was on puppet therapy at the University of Mississippi Medical Center inside the Children’s Hospital. I had never been to the Children’s Hospital, but I remember seeing all of these sick children there - the nurses and doctors were just absolutely wonderful. What they were doing was using stuffed animals and things like that to make their treatment a little less frightening, not scary. And, and to talk with the families and to see those doctors and then to come back to try and put their story together just left me speechless. Jim Duncan, our Chief Photographer for so many years, actually went with me on that story and helped me from beginning to end, finding the most important things to share in that story. I had all of this material I wanted to put in the story, but I only had a minute and 30 seconds. Their stories were just so poignant and beautiful, and they touched my heart, but I knew I had to keep it short, so he helped me do that. “To see their faces on the news and hear them share their heart and their stories; it was so amazing.”

You saw firsthand the power of journalism.

Maggie:

Yes! It made me realize that this industry can do so much good, and it’s a great way to communicate with each other, the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, and most importantly, to let people know how they can reach out to others to help them. And that’s, I think, the greatest power of this industry. That’s the part I fell in love with. You can do a story on an elderly person who’s living in absolutely deplorable conditions. And, the community, once they find out about it, can come together and build that elderly person a house and strangers who come in and give of themselves from their heart. That’s the power of television news. And, that’s the good that we can accomplish together - when we allow people to tell their own stories.

You received recognition for your work covering Wednesday’s Child series. Would you call it your most memorable project?

Maggie:

It was my heartbeat, if that makes sense. I found my purpose as a journalist by doing Wednesday’s Child. And in finding my purpose, I also realized we could touch the lives of so many children. And someone asked about this yesterday, and I said, ‘When you meet child after child after child and their greatest desire in life is to hear three words - I love you... it was eye-opening and amazing. I think back on a story that I did with a sibling group of six children who were adopted by a family that already had six or seven children. I think they ended up with about ten or twelve. To see that mom and that dad, and it blessed me to hear them say, ‘It was not about money, it was not about whether they could afford to adopt them, it was about whether they could afford not to. They truly believed and shared it was what they were put here to do.’ I saw children go from wondering if they’re going to come home when they get off the bus and be shipped off to another foster home. And, you know, it’s really hard sometimes for them to open up to you, but they trusted me. And, you know, we had some journeys- I had children who absolutely refused to have anything to do with me. I’ve been punched before - I was tackled - I’ve had my hair pulled, I’ve been bitten. And the thing that was so great is that I worked with so many social workers, and through the State Department of Human Services, judges, and other advocates, who handled it at that time. I knew that these were children who showed you the worst side of themselves. And if you’re still there, then they know you are sincere; they want to know that you’re for real. And one thing that I’m so grateful that God showed me is to be humble and sincere because those kids could spot a phony a mile away. They were so perceptive. And if you were not real, they did not have anything to do with you whatsoever. And, so it was a blessing.

And that opened the door to other series?

Maggie:

Yes, I was able to do a number of other stories and special reports that focused on children and children’s issues in this state. Mississippi’s Throwaway Children was a special report on children who have behavior issues. At the time, those children were placed in jails across the state just because they didn’t have any other place for them to go. They had not broken any laws; for the first time, judges gave me access to some of those children to make the public and lawmakers aware of this issue. Our attorney general at the time, Mike Moore, and other lawmakers got together. They asked the station for copies of that special report and sent it to every lawmaker in Mississippi, and they passed a law against this. I worked with the State Department of Human Services, the executive director; I believe her name was Janice Broome Brooks, and I also worked with Representative Alyce Clark. Mississippi was one of the few states, if not the only state in the country, where the age of consent was 14, but after our series of stories, they changed it to 16. Being a part of things like that, you know, it’s a blessing. It gives your work true meaning. It is truly what I live for because it made a difference in so many lives, especially the lives of children. And I think that’s what we’re all put here for if we recognize it, it doesn’t have to be anything big and grand. You don’t have to have millions of dollars; you just have to have a willing heart. And I have met so many people who have eager hearts who have done amazing things that have impacted generations to come. And the fact that I’ve been able to be a part of those stories and share those stories with the people of Mississippi. What more could you ask for? That, to me, is the greatest accomplishment that you can have other than being a mom and a grandmother and a wife.

Let’s talk about that because you didn’t just live on television, but off-air too. How did you find the balance between being a news anchor, wife, and mom?

Maggie:

My family is not just the wind beneath the wings - they are my joy - my husband, children, siblings, parents, and cousins. I’m the oldest of seven children, and I lost my dad in 2017 to Alzheimer’s, but Wednesday’s Child taught me how precious family is and how precious every moment is that we have with our family. I don’t take that for granted. It showed me the importance of not taking that for granted. And so, you know, it was difficult. I think it was difficult for my children, being Maggie Wade’s daughter and son. But now, as adults, they talk about all the things that they learned and the values, like volunteering, which was important in our household. So, I had them do things, and now, every time my son travels, he does care packages and will take them to orphanages. And, it’s hard sometimes - I’m not gonna say it’s not hard, but I’ve learned that with my kids if I didn’t make a big deal out of my schedule or what was going on, they didn’t make a big deal out of it. They would be asleep by the time I got home until they were teenagers. And, so I would give them a kiss, and get up early, bright and early after working late and have breakfast with them. And, I took them to school because that was my time with them, and we would catch up on what was going on - we played games. Like, at one point, we were doing Italian, and whoever got the most Italian words, I would have to pay them; they never paid me. They still owe me - come to think of it” (Maggie laughed). When I got a chance to go to programs or did something on weekends, I would always take them with me. And, they got to see and understand the things going on in the world - I think it made them appreciate what I do more. I’m not gonna sit here and say we didn’t have bad days. We’ve had just like any other family, we’ve had ups, we’ve had downs, we’ve had the issues that every other family faces, but we faced it with God and with prayer, and with love for each other

Talk about the not-so-bright side of journalism.

Maggie:

Our job is to bring the information and the facts and not tell people how to think or what to think. We would never have known about Watergate had it not been for two persistent journalists, and we would never have known about so many other issues that impact our lives today. We’re not like what people see in movies, they always make us look sleazy and like we’re underhanded and arrogant and even not so bright, and you know - that is not who we are. And I hate that portrayal of journalists because true journalists are great Americans who love this country. But this industry is not for the faint of heart. There are some days that I did not want to smile, and there are days that I just wanted to cry, whether it was about a story or a situation that I couldn’t fix, and I wanted to fix it. And that was one of the hardest lessons I had to learn with Wednesday’s Child - that I couldn’t always fix the situations, but I could give every child something that they could take back into their situation. And, and I always tried to love them and hug them and remind them how special they were. So even if I couldn’t fix it, I always tried to deposit or give something to them that they could take back and make that situation a little bit more bearable. But I absolutely love what I do, and I love my wonderful state of Mississippi. My parents loved it so much. They named me Magnolia.

What? I had no idea Maggie wasn’t your real name!

Maggie:

(Maggie laughed) Yes, yes, I’m named after my grandmother, her name is Magnolia, a very wise woman! And I’m telling you I gave my grandparents and my parents the hardest time about my name because I got teased about it. We had a meatpacking company right up on I-55, so I got teased about my name all the time and hated it. But, my grandmother told me once, ‘Well, we named you Magnolia because you’re as beautiful as the flower and as strong as the tree.’ And then I thought, I love my name. Once when I emceed a program that Governor Ronnie Musgrove attended, hand e referenced the same thing about my name, and I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s like my grandmother throwing me a kiss.’ But everywhere I go, there is no doubt about where I am from.

So, Magnolia, where did you meet your husband?

Maggie:

I actually met my husband here, and we’re about to celebrate 31 years together. He understood the industry, and he gave up a lot so that he could be there for our kids. And, many people don’t understand that, but he gave up a lot. He’s a Navy vet. But, you know, we made the decision together that our children would always be a priority. And, whatever we had to do to make sure that we were there for them, we would make that sacrifice. And, so I have an amazing husband; he’s a great cook, he loves his family with his life, and he’s super protective. I have to be careful sometimes because he’s very, very protective of all of us. And, everybody is not always pleased with something that we do on air. And sometimes it goes to the petty where it’s about your hair or your clothes, and he doesn’t like that. He doesn’t like how superficial people can be. He’s had to hug me and hold me and let me cry when I’ve covered a story that has just broken my heart.

Any story in particular?

Maggie:

I’ll never forget October of 1994. I covered a triple homicide, and one of the victims was a two-week-old baby boy and his mom and her friend who was in the Navy - who had just gone down to her house to see his friend and her new baby. And they lived - believe it or not - on Comfort Street in Jackson, and the news director at the time, Dennis Smith, dropped me off, and I saw them doing CPR on the young lady, the mother, and I knew she was gone. And then to see her family. I didn’t think I was going to be able to do the live shots that night. I actually called back and told the producer - I can’t do this. I said, ‘No,’ and I was falling apart. And the late, former Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance was with the Jackson Police Department -a spokesman. He came over, and he was trying to comfort me. And, I felt so bad because I said, ‘It’s not about me.’ I kept thinking this is just not professional. Then, I called my husband, and he said, ‘Don’t hide how you feel.’ He said, ‘I know as journalists, you are taught to just do the story, but honey - don’t hide how you feel.’ And I didn’t, and I got through that live shot. And, I can’t tell you how many people called me. And because sometimes the public can become so desensitized, because we see it so often. I didn’t hide the pain, the emotion, and everything that I felt in my heart went into that live shot. It touched people. I will never forget that mother’s face - the pain of losing her daughter and her grandson. And the person who did it was so vicious that the mother tried to use her body to shield her baby. And, that person was so vicious and evil, and I think about them to this day. It was one of the hardest things that I’ve ever had to do, but I know that God put me there for a reason. And that night, when I got home, I cried for hours, and my poor husband just held me and let me cry. And, as you see, to this day, I’m still impacted by that story and so many others.

You don’t forget the people you meet or their experiences, good or bad.

Maggie:

No, and stories with children and violence cut me the most - the deepest. But I’m glad that we shine a light on what is happening in our nation, our state, cities, and communities. People don’t always want to see it and they try to hide their heads in the sand. They tell us there’s too much violence or why don’t you do good news, and we try to do all of it. But, if we lived in a world where all we could cover every single day was good news, we would surely do it - we’d love that. But, that’s not reality or the world we live in. And, if we hide from what’s going on, we can never change what’s going on. And, so one of the things that I’m grateful for is that we work and contribute to an industry that we don’t hide from it - many times we have to run to it because if it’s not told if we don’t show it, there will never be change.

You’ve won awards, had cameos in movies and received a lot of recognition, Maggie. How do you measure your success?

Maggie:

I’m just very grateful to the people of Mississippi. People of Mississippi have truly embraced me, and I don’t think there’s any greater accomplishment you can have as a journalist than for people to wrap their arms around you and say, ‘we appreciate what you’re doing and what you’re doing is making a difference.’ Aside from the critics, many people have cheered for me, carried me on their shoulders, lifted my spirits, and touched my heart. It reminds me of the little short story about the seashells, and the grandfather and grandson are walking along the beach, and all of these seashells were there, and they were dying, and the grandfather would reach down and toss one in the ocean. And the grandson said, ‘Granddad, why are you doing that? You can’t save all these seashells; you can’t make a difference for all these seashells.’ And the grandfather said, ‘I made a difference for that one.’ So I think in this industry, every time someone has said, ‘Maggie, thank you, and we appreciate you.’ That’s been one of those seashells, saying, you know, even if you couldn’t change everything and fix everything, you made a difference for one.

Any favorite quote or words to live by?

Maggie:

I use it all the time, and I wish more journalists would, and that quote is from Maya Angelou, “People may forget what you did, they may forget what you said, but they’ll never forget how you made them feel.’ And I’m paraphrasing it a little bit, but it’s the truth. And when you can do a story, when you can cover an event, no matter what that event is, and it touches the hearts of people, you’ve done a good job. I love what Erma Bombeck said. When she gets to heaven, she says she wants to tell the Lord, ‘Lord, I used everything you gave me, I don’t have anything left. I used every gift, every talent, so here I am. And, that’s what I want to do as far as my job. I mean, it’s truly been a blessing. And, I can’t tell you how much it has filled my life. My cup truly runneth over.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.