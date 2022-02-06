JPS hosts summit to support fathers and male figures in the community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Jackson Public School District hosted a special Summit called ‘A Dad’s Health is a School’s Wealth’ on Saturday.

At the event, hundreds of dads sat side-by-side discussing fatherhood, challenges in the community, and ways to better support their kids and the schools they attend.

“We know and realize if there is going to be a change in the path for our children, it’s gonna start with the fathers in the home,” said Ricki Jones.

Leaders with Jackson Public Schools say they wanted to provide this much-needed outlet for dads and male father figures to speak their minds, learn, and bond with each other.

“Honestly, we didn’t know what to expect, but dads have shown up, and they are completely engaged, asking questions, responding to questions,” said Dr. Errick L. Greene. “We had a couple of presenters earlier speaking to financial literacy and mental health.”

Local law enforcement also gave tips on how to help protect their children and school safety.

“When we talk about ways to reduce violence and bullying in schools, number one prevention is pay attention, and observe your kid’s cell phones and social media pages,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

During the event, fathers expressed how special summits like this one are just what they need as they strive to grow and support those around them.

“I’m so glad I got up this morning to actually learn and get involved with these other guys and build bonds not only with these grown men but my child and just show him that black men can come together and do some positive things,” said Ronald Ellzey.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.