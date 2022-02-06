Historic Hattiesburg school to become civil rights museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - A building that was the first school for Black students in Hattiesburg is going to be used as a civil rights museum.

The Eureka School’s transformation into a museum started in 2006 when the Hattiesburg Convention Commission bought it.

Officials began restoring the building but a 2013 tornado caused damage and delayed renovations. Work was finished in 2018.

Since then, the building has hosted events. Now, officials are figuring out permanent exhibits. Latoya Norman is director of museums for the commission.

She says the museum will focus Hattiesburg’s role in the effort to register Black voters during Freedom Summer in 1964.

