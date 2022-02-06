Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Historic Hattiesburg school to become civil rights museum

(WDAM)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - A building that was the first school for Black students in Hattiesburg is going to be used as a civil rights museum.

The Eureka School’s transformation into a museum started in 2006 when the Hattiesburg Convention Commission bought it.

Officials began restoring the building but a 2013 tornado caused damage and delayed renovations. Work was finished in 2018.

Since then, the building has hosted events. Now, officials are figuring out permanent exhibits. Latoya Norman is director of museums for the commission.

She says the museum will focus Hattiesburg’s role in the effort to register Black voters during Freedom Summer in 1964.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Clinton Police investigating shooting at Chick-fil-A restaurant.
One dead after argument leads to accidental shooting in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
GABRIEL MANUEL (L) FREDY GUTIERREZ (R)
Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputies seize over 200 pounds of Cocaine on I-20
Fed Ex driver speaks out after suspects fire shots at him.
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
Sgt. Rickey Joe Simmons and David Smith
Man who murdered Jackson police officer dies in prison

Latest News

Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words...
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words to live by
Governor Tate Reeves congratulates Maggie Wade on 40 years at WLBT
Governor Tate Reeves congratulates Maggie Wade on 40 years at WLBT
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson has announced the schedule of events that...
Over 180 competitors to compete in annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo
A nice stretch of weather on the way, and a we will be dry for sometime.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast