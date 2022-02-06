Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Maryland officer pushes student out of way of speeding car

A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car...
A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car speeding through a crosswalk.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH EAST, Md. (Gray News) – An officer in Maryland is being praised for putting her life on the line to save a student from being run-over by a car in a newly-released video.

The dramatic scene took place in North East, Maryland, on Friday, when Police Cpl. Annette Goodyear was directing traffic at a school crosswalk.

In the video, Goodyear stands in the middle of the street, waiting for a middle school student to cross. A car is seen speeding towards the two, and Goodyear quickly pushes the student out of harm’s way before being clipped by the car.

Goodyear was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was released later in the day.

The driver was fined for failing to yield at a crosswalk, negligent driving and driving with an expired registration.

The city is now working on commendations for Goodyear’s quick-thinking and brave actions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Clinton Police investigating shooting at Chick-fil-A restaurant.
One dead after argument leads to accidental shooting in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
GABRIEL MANUEL (L) FREDY GUTIERREZ (R)
Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputies seize over 200 pounds of Cocaine on I-20
Fed Ex driver speaks out after suspects fire shots at him.
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
Sgt. Rickey Joe Simmons and David Smith
Man who murdered Jackson police officer dies in prison

Latest News

Historic Hattiesburg school to become civil rights museum
U.S. Army officers after arrival at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on...
U.S. airborne infantry troops in Poland amid Ukraine tension
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words...
Maggie Wade’s 40th Anniversary: Her real name, greatest achievement, toughest moment and words to live by
Decapitated skeletons were unearthed by a group of archaeologists in southern England.
Decapitated skeletons of Roman ‘criminals’ found in England