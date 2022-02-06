Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Governor Tate Reeves congratulates Maggie Wade on 40 years at WLBT
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has extended a congratulatory tweet to WLBT’s Maggie Wade.

On February 6, 2022, Wade celebrates 40 years of delivering news to the Jackson community.

Wade was hired at WLBT during her senior year at Mississippi College, and since then she has served in a number of roles such as weekend weather anchor, news reporter, coordinator, and producer of children’s programming, and more.

Wade is the recipient of more than 500 awards including the 2014 Woman of The Year Award from the Mississippi Commission on the Status of Women and the Salvation Army Lifetime Achievement Award to name a few.

She can also be seen on the silver screen, as Wade appeared as herself in the 1996 Rob Reiner film, “A Time To Kill.”

