Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: quiet and dry weather likely to persist through the new week

Trending slightly warmer this week
Trending slightly warmer this week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been another beautiful and bright day across central MS as high pressure continues to dominate across much of the area this evening. Temperatures will fall from the 50s to the 40s after sunset. It won’t be as frigid as the past couple of nights, but it will still be chilly nonetheless with lows expected to fall slightly below freezing under mostly to partly clear skies.

We will likely notice a few more clouds around on Monday as a weakening dry cold front move in from the north and as a disturbance tracks over the Gulf. No big impacts are expected with this front once is passes through. Highs tomorrow will be just below normal in the middle 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Skies should clear out by tomorrow night.

Temperatures will gradually trend slightly warmer over the work week as a stretch of dry and quiet weather also continues. By mid to late week, temperatures will likely climb to the 60s each afternoon as sunshine prevails most days. We could see changes in our temperatures by next weekend. Models suggest a cold front will drop into the region on Saturday. Although chances for rain look unlikely at this time, it’s still a bit uncertain how much our temperatures will drop in the wake of the front. More specifics on this are to come through the week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Clinton Police investigating shooting at Chick-fil-A restaurant.
One dead after argument leads to accidental shooting in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
GABRIEL MANUEL (L) FREDY GUTIERREZ (R)
Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputies seize over 200 pounds of Cocaine on I-20
Fed Ex driver speaks out after suspects fire shots at him.
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
Sgt. Rickey Joe Simmons and David Smith
Man who murdered Jackson police officer dies in prison

Latest News

Another COLD start to our morning, but we do see temperatures reaching warmer today as Highs in...
First Alert Forecast: CHILLY start to our Sunday, but we see temperatures a tad WARMER today with mostly sunny conditions.
A nice stretch of weather on the way, and a we will be dry for sometime.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Sunny and in the 50s over the next few days
First Alert Forecast: staying quiet & dry as temperatures trend warmer over the coming days
Sunny and in the 50s Sunday.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast