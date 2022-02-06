First Alert Forecast: quiet and dry weather likely to persist through the new week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been another beautiful and bright day across central MS as high pressure continues to dominate across much of the area this evening. Temperatures will fall from the 50s to the 40s after sunset. It won’t be as frigid as the past couple of nights, but it will still be chilly nonetheless with lows expected to fall slightly below freezing under mostly to partly clear skies.

We will likely notice a few more clouds around on Monday as a weakening dry cold front move in from the north and as a disturbance tracks over the Gulf. No big impacts are expected with this front once is passes through. Highs tomorrow will be just below normal in the middle 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Skies should clear out by tomorrow night.

Temperatures will gradually trend slightly warmer over the work week as a stretch of dry and quiet weather also continues. By mid to late week, temperatures will likely climb to the 60s each afternoon as sunshine prevails most days. We could see changes in our temperatures by next weekend. Models suggest a cold front will drop into the region on Saturday. Although chances for rain look unlikely at this time, it’s still a bit uncertain how much our temperatures will drop in the wake of the front. More specifics on this are to come through the week.

