First Alert Forecast: CHILLY start to our Sunday, but we see temperatures a tad WARMER today with mostly sunny conditions.

Another COLD start to our morning, but we do see temperatures reaching warmer today as Highs in...
Another COLD start to our morning, but we do see temperatures reaching warmer today as Highs in the mid-50s. Mostly sunny conditions with clear skies today.
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Another cold morning is on tap for us as Lows sit near 25 degrees. Sunday, we get a tad warmer as Highs on Sunday rise to the mid-50s with mostly sunny conditions. Sunday night, Lows still fall below freezing with Lows in the upper 20s

A nice stretch of weather on the way, and a we will be dry for sometime.

Monday, and Tuesday, we remain in the 50s for our Highs with the Lows in the upper 20s. We expect sunny and clear conditions on these three days. Wednesday, we remain with clear conditions, but our temperatures reach back in the low 60s. Wednesday night, our lows fall to the mid-30s.

Thursday brings us another beautiful day, with Highs in the mid-60s and Lows falling to the mid-30s. Friday going back into the weekend, our Highs remain in the mid-60s, and Lows fall to the upper 30s.

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT’s first alert weather center.

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

