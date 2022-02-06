Black in Business: Celebrating Entrepreneurship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -It is Black History Month, and WLBT is highlighting the men and women of the civil rights movement. WLBT will also be highlighting those who are making a difference in their community today.

Bill Bynum is the chief executive officer and founder of Hope Credit Union. He is also a leader in the finance industry.

Bynum’s passion is helping improve the economic conditions in opportunity starved communities nationwide, including the deep south.

Chef and restaurant owner Godfrey Morgan is from Jamaica and came to this country poor. Now, he is running one of Jackson’s most popular eating spots.

Chef Zacchaeus Golden is another restaurant owner who serves his community with fine dining in the Farish Street historic district.

All of these men have one thing in common — they have never let the color of their skin stop their drive.

“If you take off the restrictions, there’s a side to put on us that tells you what you can’t do and just roll up your sleeves and work. I found it served me well,” said Bynum.

“I come to this country with nothing, nothing,” said Morgan. “A t-shirt, one pair of pants, one pair of shoes that I paint from red to black, but I was positive and had a drive.”

“I felt shortchanged a lot, but determination got me to this point,” said Golden.

