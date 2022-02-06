2022 WellsFest to Benefit Good Samaritan Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wells United Methodist Church has selected the Good Samaritan Center as the beneficiary of this year’s WellsFest. The Good Samaritan Center focuses on helping families in crisis.

The non-profit’s Jackson office helps families in the tri-county area of Hinds, Madison, and Rankin.

Now in its 38th year, WellsFest consists of a music and children’s festival on the last Saturday in September at Jamie Fowler Boyll Park in Jackson, along with a fine art auction and golf tournament held earlier during WellsFest week.

Wells Church chooses a new beneficiary each year after reviewing applications from numerous nonprofits. All proceeds from the 2022 WellsFest will go to the Good Samaritan Center. Over the years, WellsFest has raised more than $1.5 million for a wide range of community non-profits.

“The Good Samaritan Center is thrilled to be selected as the 2022 WellsFest beneficiary,” said Kathy Clem, executive director. “As our organization approaches 50 years of making a difference in our community, we can’t think of a better way to start celebrating. Funds from this amazing and very special WellsFest will go towards

