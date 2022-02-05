‘We stand by Attorney Martin’ | Mayor’s Office responds to trash contract controversy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s office has responded to the city’s council’s decision to hire an independent attorney to look into whether it should move forward on a proposal to hire Richard’s Disposal to haul the city’s waste.

At a special meeting Friday, the council hired the Bradley Arant law firm to determine whether City Attorney Catoria Martin has a conflict of interest in leading the discussion into whether the city should hire the New Orleans-based firm to pick up residential garbage.

The vote comes the same day the council voted to remove the mayor’s proposal to hire Richard’s Disposal from the agenda.

“The mayor’s office is indeed disappointed in the latest action by city council members to take the unusual step and costly measure of hiring their own attorney, purportedly for a conflict that no councilmember can specifically identify, and for removing the item that would approve a garbage collection contract for the city,” the statement says.

City Attorney Catoria Martin (City of Jackson)

“A conflict with our current city attorney, Torri Martin has been suggested by some councilmembers, but pinning down exactly what that conflict is has been elusive.”

“We stand by Attorney Martin. She knows the ins and outs of procurement law and has extensive experience in procurement from her tenure in the MS Attorney General’s office and working with the Public Procurement Review Board.”

Martin was confirmed as city attorney in October. Prior to joining the city, she worked for the state and was involved in implementing legislative changes related to procurement following the Epps scandal.

“Attorney Martin has from the onset of issuing the Request for Proposals exhaustively explained the details of the evaluation process to the council, and she has done her best to answer questions that in some cases have had nothing to do with the contract,” according to the statement.

Since October, she has been at the forefront of the city’s efforts to bring on a new trash contractor and has been the point person at town halls and city council meetings to discuss the city’s efforts.

The mayor’s office goes on to say that “today’s action (or rather inaction) is simply another attempt by the Council to kick the can down the road to prevent the highest-rated vendor, Richard’s Disposal, from being awarded a contract that they won fair and square, in accordance with the law, and one that would save the city approximately $1.2 million dollars a year.”

Richard’s was one of three firms that responded to the city’s October 2021 RFP. Other firms responding included Waste Management Mississippi and FCC Environmental Services.

Richard’s received the highest score for its proposal to provide twice-a-week residential pickups for the option that includes a garbage cart.

The RFP included four options: once-a-week pickup requiring residents to have a 96-gallon trash cart; once-a-week pickup without a cart; twice-a-week pickup with a cart; and twice-a-week pickup with no cart.

“The Council should have approved the company just as it routinely does with other contracts. And yet a majority of the council has decided – without offering any compelling reason – to take the highly unusual step of voting against the top-ranked contract not once, but twice,” the mayor’s statement reads. “Even after the Council requested additional terms be renegotiated and those terms were added to the contract, the Council still voted no. The Council’s repeated vote against the vendor raises its own questions.”

“Why would the Council vote against a contract that would save the cash-strapped City millions of dollars?”

Richard’s proposal was about $100,000 a month cheaper than other options, meaning that it would save the city more than $7 million a year over the initial six years of the contract.

The contract also includes four options to extend the contract for the same price.

“Richard’s Disposal would establish an operations center here in Jackson and provide good-paying jobs and benefits to Jackson residents. The company would be in line with the city’s efforts to employ a qualified and successful minority contractor,” according to the mayor’s office. “They would continue twice a week pickup and offer a cart – like many other cities – to eliminate the eyesore and unsanitary nature of open garbage bags across Jackson.”

“But rather than vote for a legally procured contract, the Council has decided to hire its own attorney, and just like our current emergency garbage contract, this action will cost the City additional and unnecessary taxpayer money.”

Jackson has about two months to approve a new waste-hauling contract. A six-month emergency contract with Waste Management expires on March 31.

“Our ultimate goal has always been to do what is best for the residents of this City. Rest assured that we will do what is necessary for the City to have an affordable contract in place for garbage collection on April 1, 2022.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.