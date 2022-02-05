Water meter replacements underway in capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New water meter installation is underway in Jackson, with crews beginning meter replacement this week in Belhaven.

The city announced contractors had begun the work Tuesday.

“We started in Belhaven because they have the most manual meters. When Siemens replaced the city’s water meters, they switched out a lot of meters in Belhaven, but there were many that were not,” said Carla Dazet, deputy director of public works.

In all, she said crews are expected to replace around 58,000 meters across the city. They also will replace meter boxes that are damaged.

“They’re doing about 300 a day,” she said.

Customers’ water will be shut off for about 30 minutes while the devices are changed out.

Most meters are located within the city’s easements.

So far, Dazet has not gotten any reports of yards being damaged because of the work.

Meters are being installed as part of a professional services contract with Sustainability Partners.

Jackson hired the Arizona-based company in 2020 to help the city’s Water/Sewer Business Administration office procure, replace and maintain the commercial meters that were installed as part of the previous Siemens contract.

In May 2021, that contract was amended to allow Sustainability Partners to replace the system’s residential meters.

Under the terms of that agreement, Sustainability would put up the initial cost to replace all of the residential and commercial meters in the city and then maintain them.

Once the meters are up and running, Jackson will pay a monthly fee for each device installed. Those funds, in turn, would go to maintaining the devices.

Each residential meter costs Jackson $5.51 per month.

For its part, Sustainability chose Utility Metering Solutions, to install the devices. UMS began putting commercial meters in the ground last fall.

Work is expected to wrap up in November 2023.

Customers who have problems or questions are asked to call 1 (800) 247-9617.

