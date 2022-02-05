Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

VIDEO: Vancleave High boys basketball team suspended after brawl breaks out during game

Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during...
Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during the fourth quarter and stopped their game Thursday night.(Tommy Landenberger)
By Akim Powell
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Vancleave High School boys basketball team was reportedly suspended after a brawl broke out during their fourth-quarter game Thursday night.

According to Jackson County School District Superintendent Dr. John Strycker, during the game between Vancleave and Pearl River Central, one Bulldog player got physical with another Blue Devils player, leading to someone getting punched.

Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during the fourth quarter and stopped their game Thursday night.

The fight escalated leading to some audience members running to the court where multiple fights broke out.

Strycker said Vancleave was suspended following the fight, which means they are currently out of the playoffs. The school was also fined but the amount was not disclosed.

As of now, no word on Pearl River Central’s consequences following the incident.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Clinton Police investigating shooting at Chick-fil-A restaurant.
One dead after argument leads to accidental shooting in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
GABRIEL MANUEL (L) FREDY GUTIERREZ (R)
Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputies seize over 200 pounds of Cocaine on I-20
Fed Ex driver speaks out after suspects fire shots at him.
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
Sgt. Rickey Joe Simmons and David Smith
Man who murdered Jackson police officer dies in prison

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football game...
Saints interviewing Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for head coach; could announce hire this weekend, NFL insider says
Prep names Goodwin head varisty football coach
Former Auburn defensive back named Jackson Prep football coach
SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
Ruffin out for rest of season with knee injury
“It’s almost impossible to accomplish what he’s [Brady] accomplished. Seven Super Bowls, I...
NFL legend Brett Favre speaks on Brady’s retirement, USM football & Super Bowl
.
NFL legend Brett Favre speaks on Brady’s retirement, USM football & Super Bowl