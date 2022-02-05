Teen in critical condition after being shot ‘multiple times’ near Westchester Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was rushed into surgery and is in critical condition after being shot near Westchester Drive.

The incident occurred around 7:45 Friday night.

An 18-year-old was shot multiple times at an unknown address.

After being shot, he jumped a fence and ended up at a home in the 3600 block of Westchester, JPD Spokesman Sam Brown says.

Jackson Police were called and the teen was taken by AMR to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he was rushed into surgery.

Brown said the victim was in critical condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody and is being interviewed at Jackson Police headquarters, Brown said.

It was unknown what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

