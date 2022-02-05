Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputies seize over 200 pounds of Cocaine on I-20

GABRIEL MANUEL (L) FREDY GUTIERREZ (R)
GABRIEL MANUEL (L) FREDY GUTIERREZ (R)(Rankin County Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday, February 4, a deputy with the Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Team observed a large passenger bus traveling eastbound on Interstate 20 driving erratically. 

The deputy made a stop for a traffic violation near Pelahatchie.  After speaking with the driver and his passenger, the deputy observed extremely nervous behavior coming from both occupants.  The deputy asked for and received consent to search the bus. 

On Friday, February 4, a deputy with the Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Team observed a...
On Friday, February 4, a deputy with the Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Team observed a large passenger bus traveling eastbound on Interstate 20 driving erratically.(Rankin County Sheriff's Office)

After other deputies with the interdiction group responded deputies began to search the bus. When a search of the bus was started, one of the suspects attempted to flee the scene and was quickly apprehended. 

Deputies continued their search and located approximately 20 wrapped packages.  Fredy Gutierrez and Gabriel Manuel were then placed under arrest.  A further search of the vehicle then resulted in 213 pounds of what was later determined to be cocaine. 

Rankin County Sheriff’s Office
Rankin County Sheriff's Office(Rankin County Sheriff's Department)

The estimated street value of the cocaine is approximately $14,000,000.  Gutierrez and Manuel were transported to the Rankin County Adult Detention Center where they are being charged with aggravated trafficking. 

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring both before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an initial appearance.

