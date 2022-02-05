Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

One dead, four hospitalized after shooting at Va. hookah lounge

By WDBJ7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - One person is dead and four others are hospitalized after a shooting late Friday night in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Blacksburg Police were called to reports of shots fired just before midnight at the Melody Hookah Lounge on North Main Street, WDBJ reported.

No names have been released and there is no word yet about the severity of the victims’ injuries. One of the victims was a Virginia Tech student, according to a statement from the university.

Police have released no information about any arrests.

Blacksburg Police are calling this a homicide investigation. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area and following up on leads.

Virginia Tech had issued an a “secure in place” request during the incident. The request has since then been lifted. However, the university is urging people to continue avoiding downtown until further notice.

At the time of the shooting, the bar had just reopened after being closed three hours for a private party., according to the business’s website.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400 or remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner investigating death at active crime scene on Barnes Street
18-year-old killed on Barnes Street during accidental shooting
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
JPD: Man shot to death, found inside vehicle
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19 year old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements
Clinton Police investigating shooting at Chick-fil-A restaurant.
Clinton Police investigating shooting at Chick-fil-A

Latest News

A car caravan drove through downtown Minneapolis to protest killing of Amir Locke. (Source:...
GRAPHIC: Car caravan drives through Minneapolis in protest of Amir Locke's killing
GABRIEL MANUEL (L) FREDY GUTIERREZ (R)
Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputies seize over 200 pounds of Cocaine on I-20
A quiet stretch of weather ahead of us. Sunny conditions on the way, but it will remain cold...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Olympic teams raise concerns over quarantine hotels