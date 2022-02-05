Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mystery smell in city is likened to sewage, animal corpses

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HATTIEBSURG, Miss. - Residents say a mysterious smell - one that has lingered for months in past years - is back in downtown Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg American reports that its source is unknown. The smell has also been reported in areas surrounding downtown, including Petal.

Some residents say the smell is like ammonia, with others comparing it to the scent of a rotting animal corpse.

The newspaper reports that the smell is typically most noticeable in the morning, but sometimes rolls in during the evening hours as well. Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said city officials will continue in their quest to track down the source.

