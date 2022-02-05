Donor funds Fannie Lou Hamer scholarship

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - An anonymous donor is giving the University of Mississippi $100,000 to pay for a scholarship named after civil rights pioneer Fannie Lou Hamer.

A university news release says the scholarship will help students pursuing African American studies in the university’s College of Liberal Arts.

Hamer was born in 1917, and was raised on a cotton plantation in the Delta where she started working in the fields at the age of 6. In 1962, she joined the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and worked to register Black people to vote.

She testified during the 1964 Democratic National Convention about the harsh resistance she and others faced.

