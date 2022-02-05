Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old Vicksburg girl

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Zarriah McKay Anderson of Vicksburg, Miss., in Warren County.

She is described as a Black female, four feet ten inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at about 1:00 am near High Hill Drive in Warren County, wearing an off-white long sleeve shirt, blue sweatpants, and a purple backpack.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zarriah McKay Anderson, contact Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.

