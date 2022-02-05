Man who murdered Jackson police officer dies in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was 30 years ago Friday that Jackson Police Sergeant Rickey Joe Simmons was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Simmons had responded to a call and was shot with his own weapon while attempting to arrest and struggling with, David Smith, a mental patient. The initial call was that a burglary was in progress, but Sgt. Simmons discovered the call was actually a domestic dispute.

On Monday, David Smith died in the custody of MDOC where he has been an inmate serving a life sentence for the murder.

Sgt. Rickey Joe Simmons had been a law enforcement officer 25 years.

He was 46-years-old.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.