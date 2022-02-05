Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Man who murdered Jackson police officer dies in prison

Sgt. Rickey Simmons killed February 4, 1992
Sgt. Rickey Joe Simmons and David Smith
Sgt. Rickey Joe Simmons and David Smith(source: MDOC)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was 30 years ago Friday that Jackson Police Sergeant Rickey Joe Simmons was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Simmons had responded to a call and was shot with his own weapon while attempting to arrest and struggling with, David Smith, a mental patient. The initial call was that a burglary was in progress, but Sgt. Simmons discovered the call was actually a domestic dispute.

On Monday, David Smith died in the custody of MDOC where he has been an inmate serving a life sentence for the murder.

Sgt. Rickey Joe Simmons had been a law enforcement officer 25 years.

He was 46-years-old.

