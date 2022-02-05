First Alert Forecast: staying quiet & dry as temperatures trend warmer over the coming days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have another frigid night ahead of us! With skies staying clear and winds becoming calm/light, temperatures will quickly fall over the next few hours once the sun goes down. Overnight lows are forecast to bottom out yet again in the lower and middle 20s into early Sunday morning. Make sure you dress warm and bundle up if you have any plans later this evening or early tomorrow morning!

It will certainly be a cold start to our Sunday with well below freezing temperatures during the early morning hours. We are expected to warm nicely through the day and into the afternoon where highs will reach the middle 50s in most spots under sunny skies. Overall, we’ll be ending off the weekend tomorrow with gorgeous weather.

Nice, quiet, and pleasant weather is anticipated for much of the upcoming work and school week. The first couple of days will be spent in the mid and upper 50s, which is just below normal for early February. Highs in the middle 60s will return by Wednesday and look to last into the weekend. We could see a couple of dry cold fronts pass through during the week. At this time, they likely won’t impact our weather or temperatures all that much.

