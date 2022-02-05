Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: A COLD start to our morning, but we do have more sunshine on the way today and some quiet weather ahead of us!

Here's a look ahead at todays weather. Our Highs reach into the upper 40s for today, and we do...
Here's a look ahead at todays weather. Our Highs reach into the upper 40s for today, and we do see more sunshine returning to the area.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

We are sitting pretty COLD this morning as most of us have ice on our windshields to start this morning.

On this Saturday, we see a slight uptick in temps with Highs back in the upper 40s. We remain mostly sunny and clear, with our Lows falling to the mid-20s due to a clear evening.

Sunday, we get a tad warmer as Highs on Sunday rise to the mid-50s with mostly sunny conditions. Sunday night, Lows still fall below freezing with Lows in the upper 20s

Monday, and Tuesday, we remain in the 50s for our Highs with the Lows in the upper 20s. We expect sunny and clear conditions on these three days. Wednesday, we remain with clear conditions, but our temperatures reach back in the low 60s. Wednesday night, our lows fall to the mid-30s. Thursday brings us another beautiful day, with Highs in the mid-60s and Lows falling to the mid-30s. Friday going back into the weekend, our Highs remain in the mid-60s, and Lows fall to the upper 30s.

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT’s first alert weather center.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

A quiet stretch of weather ahead of us. Sunny conditions on the way, but it will remain cold...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Coroner investigating death at active crime scene on Barnes Street
18-year-old killed on Barnes Street during accidental shooting
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
JPD: Man shot to death, found inside vehicle
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19 year old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements
Clinton Police investigating shooting at Chick-fil-A restaurant.
Clinton Police investigating shooting at Chick-fil-A

Latest News

A quiet stretch of weather ahead of us. Sunny conditions on the way, but it will remain cold...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Sunny skies return this weekend
First Alert Forecast: turning slightly warmer over the weekend as skies become sunny
Turning sunny by the weekend.
Peyton's Friday Evening Forecast
Cold conditions continue for us as we continue into the evening. We are expecting our Low to...
First Alert Forecast: COLD conditions continue with us into the afternoon and evening! Even colder overnight with Lows falling to the low 20s