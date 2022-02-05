First Alert Forecast: A COLD start to our morning, but we do have more sunshine on the way today and some quiet weather ahead of us!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

We are sitting pretty COLD this morning as most of us have ice on our windshields to start this morning.

On this Saturday, we see a slight uptick in temps with Highs back in the upper 40s. We remain mostly sunny and clear, with our Lows falling to the mid-20s due to a clear evening.

Sunday, we get a tad warmer as Highs on Sunday rise to the mid-50s with mostly sunny conditions. Sunday night, Lows still fall below freezing with Lows in the upper 20s

Monday, and Tuesday, we remain in the 50s for our Highs with the Lows in the upper 20s. We expect sunny and clear conditions on these three days. Wednesday, we remain with clear conditions, but our temperatures reach back in the low 60s. Wednesday night, our lows fall to the mid-30s. Thursday brings us another beautiful day, with Highs in the mid-60s and Lows falling to the mid-30s. Friday going back into the weekend, our Highs remain in the mid-60s, and Lows fall to the upper 30s.

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT’s first alert weather center.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.