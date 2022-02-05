Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It could be considered unthinkable...being shot at while simply doing your job. That’s what Federal Express driver said happened to him while making his rounds in Brookhaven.

His attorney believes he was targeted by two white men because he was Black. The Jackson resident said the incident has left him traumatized.

“I’m like they’re shooting at me, and she’s like they’re shooting at you. I’m like yes,” recalled D’Monterrio Gibson about the conversation he had with his Federal Express manager while escaping gunfire.

He said he was terrified as bullets struck the white Hertz delivery van. On January 24th Gibson said he’d just dropped off a package on Junior Trail in Brookhaven when he was followed closely by a man honking his horn in a white pickup. Police identified him as Gregory Case, a resident of Junior Trail.

“I drive down about two or three houses, there’s another guy standing in the middle of the road pointing a gun at my vehicle, and he’s mouthing the word stop and doing like this stop,” said Gibson. “So I just stared shaking my head like, ‘no I’m not gonna stop.’ I duck behind the steering wheel and I swerve around him as well, as I swerve around him he starts firing shots at the back of my vehicle and I’m hearing all the shots and I’m just ducking, because I don’t know if they’re coming inside or nothing”.

According to authorities, that man was 35-year-old Brandon Case, the son of Gregory Case. The father is charged with conspiracy, while the son faces an aggravated assault shooting into an occupied vehicle charge.

“We believe those are too light charges. We believe this is attempted murder,” said Gibson’s attorney Carlos Moore. “They had no justification under the law to do what they did. This man had done nothing wrong, and we believe it was racially motivated.”

Gibson said the police department allowed the Cases to turn themselves in for more than a week after the shooting and believes they are related to the assistant chief, Chris Case.

According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, Case was never involved in the investigation and he was informed by Case that he is not related to the father and son. MBI and the FBI are investigating.

Gibson’s attorney wants the case handled as a hate crime and is calling on action from the Department of Justice. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Jackson resident said he is in therapy and has taken unpaid leave from his job.

“I just want to see justice at this point,” said the delivery driver.

Gibson, a Forest Hill High School graduate, began working for Federal Express in July 2021.

