Clinton Police investigating accidental shooting at Chick-fil-A

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Police Department is investigating what they believe is an accidental shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Chick-fil-A restaurant on U.S. 80.

A spokesman for the city says a driver sitting in the drive-thru line was shot by a passenger in the back seat of the same vehicle.

Police say the shooting appears to be an accident.

The driver is in critical condition.

Police say one of the passengers in the backseat jumped in the driver’s seat and drove the victim to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

