Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

19 year old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show

Shakira Gatlin’s father was shot and killed in September
Shakira Gatlin died Wednesday night on Barnes Street.
Shakira Gatlin died Wednesday night on Barnes Street.(Special to WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New information on a shooting that left a 19 year old dead in Jackson this week.

19 year old Shakira Gatlin died Wednesday night on Barnes Street. Gatlin is a former member of the Dancing Dolls, a Jackson group made famous on the reality TV series, Bring It, which aired on Lifetime.

JPD says Gatlin's death is being investigated as an accidental shooting..
JPD says Gatlin's death is being investigated as an accidental shooting..(WLBT)

Investigators say a boy was questioned about the shooting. He told police it was an accidental shooting.

This is another heartbreaking tragedy for Gatlin’s family. Her father, 40-year-old Derrick Robinson, was shot and killed in September on West Silas Brown Street. Investigators say he was shot while sitting in a truck.

Derrick Robinson, shown here with his daughter, was shot and killed in September.
Derrick Robinson, shown here with his daughter, was shot and killed in September.(FAMILY)

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with expenses for the family. You can find the link here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner investigating death at active crime scene on Barnes Street
18-year-old killed on Barnes Street during accidental shooting
Jackson residents fear local bar’s multi-million dollar expansion will diminish their property...
Jackson residents fear local bar’s multi-million dollar expansion will diminish their property values
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
JPD: Man shot to death, found inside vehicle
Arrests made after Lee Co. man found shot to death in bathtub, home robbed of cash and drugs
Arrests made after Lee Co. man found shot to death in bathtub, home robbed of cash and drugs
Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law

Latest News

Non-profit to offer food, haircuts, and social services at Super Bowl party for the homeless in...
Non-profit to offer food, haircuts, and social services at Super Bowl party for the homeless in Jackson
WLBT at 10p
Producer speaks about A Day to Die, which was filmed in Jackson.
A Day to Die showcases capital city.
Fed Ex driver speaks out after suspects fire shots at him.
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van