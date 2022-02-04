Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Trailer released for movie filmed in Jackson starring Bruce Willis

'A Day to Die' trailer featuring Bruce Willis.
'A Day to Die' trailer featuring Bruce Willis.(ONE Media)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A brand new trailer showcasing Jackson, Mississippi, has made its way online.

It’s for the upcoming film A Day to Die, which stars Bruce Willis and was filmed in Downtown Jackson in April 2021. The trailer even features a cameo from Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The $5 million movie is centered on a bank heist in Jackson, with an explosive finale filmed at Hawkins Field Airport.

The cast also includes Leon, George Lopez, Frank Grillo, Kevin Dillon and former NFL player Vernon Davis.

No release date was given for the movie, which was previously scheduled for release in February 2021.

