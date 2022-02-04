Thieves caught on camera stealing over a dozen catalytic converters from North Jackson business

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of thieves were caught on camera stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a North Jackson business.

The security footage was captured outside Trisler Landscape on Beasley Road.

One man jumped a fence to get on the property. The thieves are later seen walking through the parking lot before cutting catalytic converters from underneath the company vehicles.

Employees discovered the converters were missing when they arrived for work Friday morning and tried to crank them.

The owner says 14 trucks were damaged and will cost more than $50,000 to repair.

”It makes me sad,” Trisler Landscape owner Cade Trisler said. “Sad that somebody has to do that for a living. I wish I could meet them. Wish I could pray for them and tell them that they don’t have to do that. It hurts me to hear my team say we got robbed. That’s what its all about. Luckily we have six trucks left.”

Trisler shows off the missing catalyitc converter. (WLBT)

Jackson Police are also investigating catalytic converter thefts at several other businesses. Criminals are stealing the exhaust system devices and selling them for the precious metals inside.

JPD has not released any details on suspects or arrests.

