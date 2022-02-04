Statue of racist ex-Gov. Bilbo quietly moved in Mississippi
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A statue of white supremacist former Mississippi Gov. Theodore Bilbo has quietly been moved out of sight in the state Capitol.
It’s a move praised by Black lawmakers who say he never deserved a place of prominence.
Bilbo was a Democrat who blasted racist rhetoric. He was 1916-1920 and 1928-1932. He was in the U.S. Senate from 1935 until he died in 1947.
The statue has been in the state Capitol for decades.
A Legislative Black Caucus member, Democratic Rep. Kabir Karriem, says it was “very offensive.”
In 2020, Mississippi shed another symbol of the past, retiring a Confederate-themed state flag.
