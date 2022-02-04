Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Police: Infant dies after being found unresponsive at gas station near Georgia interstate; parents charged

Christopher Palmer (left) and Shelly Rooks (right) are charged with murder in the death of a...
Christopher Palmer (left) and Shelly Rooks (right) are charged with murder in the death of a 9-month-old child.(Warner Robins Police Department)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia have arrested a couple accused of killing their 9-month-old child.

The Warner Robins Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a Buc-ee’s convenience store near Interstate 75 on Sunday after receiving a report that a child was not breathing.

The infant was transported to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to Atlanta to be treated, but the child died Friday.

Investigators determined there were injuries on the child that were signs of present and past abuse.

Police charged 40-year-old Christopher Palmer of New York and 26-year-old Shelly Rooks of Georgia with felony murder, aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Rooks claimed that the child was injured after being dropped while getting a bath, police said.

The two are being held in the Peach County Detention Center.

