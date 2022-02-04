Non-profit to offer food, haircuts, and social services at Super Bowl party for the homeless in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Super Bowl kicks off in less than two weeks, and one non-profit is hosting a party for the homeless in the Capital City.

The event will provide food, haircuts, social services and more for those in need.

Super Soul started five years ago after the founder - Meir Kay - saw a homeless man on the side of the street with a sign that said: “I don’t want food, I don’t want money, I just want to talk to somebody.”

“Meir realized how something that people who are experiencing homelessness are missing is that human connection and that feeling of being noticed,” Super Soul Party’s Director of Programming Yehudis Milchtein said.

Since then, the group has gone from holding one party in New York to hosting parties in over 35 states. The goal is to build genuine connections between those with homes and those without.

“I think in these times when there’s so much negativity and difficulty, this is a nice spot of joy,” Milchtein said.

The group is touching down in Jackson for the first time at the Stewpot Opportunity Center.

The center’s director - Christy Burnett - said it couldn’t have come at a better time as the city’s homeless population continues to grow because of the pandemic and the number of those unable to bear the winter weather increases as well.

“We’ve lost three people in three weeks, and that’s not okay,” Burnett said. It’s our job to try to come alongside people and, in some cases, keep them alive and then in other cases, help them to get to where they need to be.”

Through Super Soul Party’s event, Burnett said she’s most excited to provide those in need with opportunities they might not normally get.

Sometimes, she said, the homeless just need one hand up to get them out of the rut they’re stuck in.

“Most of the time you think of a person that’s homeless on the street with a sign and you don’t see them as a person. You see them as somebody that wants something,” Burnett said. “They have wants and dreams and goals just like you and me, and sometimes they hit roadblocks that prevent them from getting them.”

If interested, Burnett said the Opportunity Center can always use donations of breakfast items like oatmeal, grits, coffee, cream, and sugar. She said that’s especially the case during this week of cold weather.

“We’re packed. We have no beds,” she said. “We’re actually making room to find people a place to sleep.”

