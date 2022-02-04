Neighbor helps 2 elderly women escape Vicksburg fire

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two women were able to escape a house fire thanks to a friendly neighbor.

The fire broke out Friday morning on Speed Street, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

Ceola Parker says she dialed 911 and asked another neighbor if the women were in the home.

“I ran over there, I heard the first old lady screaming. I got her out of the house and got her down the steps,” said Parker. She continued, “There was another old lady, she was in the fire in the doorway. I was trying to get her. I got her and got her to the step way.”

One of the victims recently suffered a stroke and is said to have Alzheimer’s.

“I was scared, but the grace of God – I keep God first in everything that I do,” stated Parker. “It was me and the good Lord that saved them,” Parker continued, tearfully. “I thank God I was here at the time to be a guardian angel to help save them, because without me they probably would have been burnt up.”

