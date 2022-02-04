Jackson trash contract still in limbo after council removes item from agenda

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of trash pickup in the capital city is still in limbo Friday, following a special city council meeting.

Friday, the council voted to remove a proposal from the mayor to hire Richard’s Disposal from its agenda.

The decision came on a 6-1 vote and was done in an executive session.

After the first item was voted on, the council voted to go into an executive session to discuss potential litigation.

“We’ve got several items on this agenda, but I think what we need to do before we move forward on the agenda is to consider going into closed session to discuss potential litigation,” Council President Virgi Lindsay said.

The council voted 6-1 to go into a closed session to discuss going into executive session. The media was then told to leave council chambers.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes was the lone dissenting vote.

It was unclear how the trash contract was tied to potential litigation.

WLBT has reached out to Lindsay and is waiting to hear back.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was proposing awarding a six-year contract to Richard’s Disposal to haul the city’s residential waste.

The council has twice rejected the proposal on narrow votes.

Meanwhile, the city’s emergency hauling contract with Waste Management expires on March 30.

The council also voted 5-1-1 to hire legal counsel to “determine if there is a conflict.”

No further details of that agenda item were available.

