Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Jackson trash contract still in limbo after council removes item from agenda

Jackson city council
Jackson city council(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of trash pickup in the capital city is still in limbo Friday, following a special city council meeting.

Friday, the council voted to remove a proposal from the mayor to hire Richard’s Disposal from its agenda.

The decision came on a 6-1 vote and was done in an executive session.

After the first item was voted on, the council voted to go into an executive session to discuss potential litigation.

“We’ve got several items on this agenda, but I think what we need to do before we move forward on the agenda is to consider going into closed session to discuss potential litigation,” Council President Virgi Lindsay said.

The council voted 6-1 to go into a closed session to discuss going into executive session. The media was then told to leave council chambers.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes was the lone dissenting vote.

It was unclear how the trash contract was tied to potential litigation.

WLBT has reached out to Lindsay and is waiting to hear back.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was proposing awarding a six-year contract to Richard’s Disposal to haul the city’s residential waste.

The council has twice rejected the proposal on narrow votes.

Meanwhile, the city’s emergency hauling contract with Waste Management expires on March 30.

The council also voted 5-1-1 to hire legal counsel to “determine if there is a conflict.”

No further details of that agenda item were available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner investigating death at active crime scene on Barnes Street
18-year-old killed on Barnes Street during accidental shooting
Jackson residents fear local bar’s multi-million dollar expansion will diminish their property...
Jackson residents fear local bar’s multi-million dollar expansion will diminish their property values
Arrests made after Lee Co. man found shot to death in bathtub, home robbed of cash and drugs
Arrests made after Lee Co. man found shot to death in bathtub, home robbed of cash and drugs
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
JPD: Man shot to death, found inside vehicle
Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law

Latest News

The fire on Speed Street.
Neighbor helps 2 elderly women escape Vicksburg fire
The Jackson Convention Center Complex management asks the Jackson City Council for Emergency...
Council approves giving convention center $500K in ARPA funds to pay its utilities
The statue of Theodore Bilbo sits in the background during a meeting.
Statue of racist ex-Gov. Bilbo quietly moved in Mississippi
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cold, blustery Friday; brighter weekend ahead