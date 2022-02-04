Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: turning slightly warmer over the weekend as skies become sunny

Sunny skies return this weekend
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The cold and frigid weather is expected to stick around with us all this evening and into tonight. We should see the cloud cover gradually move out from north to south over the coming hours. It will get very cold overnight as skies become clear. Expect low temperatures to fall to the lower and middle 20s into early Saturday morning. Remember the 4 Ps before heading off to bed tonight (people, pipes, pets, and plants)!

Temperatures will begin to slight recover and warm up over the weekend as skies brighten back up. You’ll still need the jacket at times, especially early in the morning/late at night, but it should feel a bit nicer during the afternoon hours. High’s tomorrow are forecast to reach the mid and upper 40s before we begin to creep back into the 50s by Sunday.

Afternoon highs in the 50s with overnight lows near freezing will carry into the upcoming work week. A slight warming trend to the lower and middle 60s is on track to take place by mid-week, which is near normal temperatures. At this time, quiet and dry conditions look to take place through much of next week.

