First Alert Forecast: COLD conditions continue with us into the afternoon and evening! Even colder overnight with Lows falling to the low 20s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon Friday, a major drop in temperatures as Highs reach the upper 30s for the High today. Mostly cloudy conditions with some light flurries earlier this morning. Tonight, we are expected to see clear skies and temperatures falling to the low 20s.

This weekend, we will remain cold! Saturday, we see a slight uptick in temps with Highs back in the upper 40s. We remain mostly sunny and clear with our Lows falling to the mid-20s due to a clear evening. Sunday, we get a tad warmer as Highs on Sunday rise to the mid-50s with mostly sunny conditions. Sunday night, Lows still fall below freezing with Lows in the upper 20s

We will remain pretty cold over the next few days! We don't return to the 60s until Wednesday (WLBT)

Monday, and Tuesday, we remain in the 50s for our Highs with the Lows in the upper 20s. We expect sunny and clear conditions on these three days. Wednesday, we remain with clear conditions, but our temperatures reach back in the low 60s. Wednesday night our lows fall to the mid-30s. Thursday our Highs remain in the 60s

