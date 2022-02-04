Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: COLD conditions continue with us into the afternoon and evening! Even colder overnight with Lows falling to the low 20s

Cold conditions continue for us as we continue into the evening. We are expecting our Low to...
Cold conditions continue for us as we continue into the evening. We are expecting our Low to reach 23 tonight(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon Friday, a major drop in temperatures as Highs reach the upper 30s for the High today. Mostly cloudy conditions with some light flurries earlier this morning. Tonight, we are expected to see clear skies and temperatures falling to the low 20s.

This weekend, we will remain cold! Saturday, we see a slight uptick in temps with Highs back in the upper 40s. We remain mostly sunny and clear with our Lows falling to the mid-20s due to a clear evening. Sunday, we get a tad warmer as Highs on Sunday rise to the mid-50s with mostly sunny conditions. Sunday night, Lows still fall below freezing with Lows in the upper 20s

We will remain pretty cold over the next few days! We don't return to the 60s until Wednesday
We will remain pretty cold over the next few days! We don't return to the 60s until Wednesday(WLBT)

Monday, and Tuesday, we remain in the 50s for our Highs with the Lows in the upper 20s. We expect sunny and clear conditions on these three days. Wednesday, we remain with clear conditions, but our temperatures reach back in the low 60s. Wednesday night our lows fall to the mid-30s. Thursday our Highs remain in the 60s

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT first alert weather center

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner investigating death at active crime scene on Barnes Street
18-year-old killed on Barnes Street during accidental shooting
Jackson residents fear local bar’s multi-million dollar expansion will diminish their property...
Jackson residents fear local bar’s multi-million dollar expansion will diminish their property values
Arrests made after Lee Co. man found shot to death in bathtub, home robbed of cash and drugs
Arrests made after Lee Co. man found shot to death in bathtub, home robbed of cash and drugs
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
JPD: Man shot to death, found inside vehicle
Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cold, blustery Friday; brighter weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: blustery, cold Friday; slow warming trend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cold, blustery and random flurries Friday; brighter skies ahead
Slightly warmer by the weekend
First Alert Forecast: cold & cloudy ending the work week on Friday; turning slightly warmer over the weekend