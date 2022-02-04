Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: cold, blustery Friday; brighter weekend ahead

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: A cold and blustery day across the area as moisture finally starts to move away from the region and the Arctic air settles in. Slick bridges and overpasses could be a part of the morning commute. Expect clouds and a few patches of freezing drizzle prior to 9 AM to hang out with highs in the 30s to near 40 amid brisk wind chills in the 20s to near 30 coming off the snow and ice pack to our north. Clouds will slow break late and into the overnight period with lows dropping deep into the 20s. A few patchy areas of freezing fog could be possible in the South Delta overnight.

WEEKEND PLANNER: If freezing fog forms early Saturday morning, it could create a glaze on some road surfaces. Sunshine will ultimately win out the day with temperatures warming into the 40s to lower 50s after starting off deep in the 20s. Another cold night will come Saturday into Sunday – with lows in the 20s again. More sunshine will help to push highs back into the lower to middle 50s by Sunday afternoon.

EXTENDED RANGE: A weak upper disturbance will swing a dry front through the area Monday, knocking our temperatures back a few notches. We’ll remain dry and quiet through the work week ahead with a warming trend to commence toward the 60s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT News in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner investigating death at active crime scene on Barnes Street
18-year-old killed on Barnes Street during accidental shooting
Jackson residents fear local bar’s multi-million dollar expansion will diminish their property...
Jackson residents fear local bar’s multi-million dollar expansion will diminish their property values
Arrests made after Lee Co. man found shot to death in bathtub, home robbed of cash and drugs
Arrests made after Lee Co. man found shot to death in bathtub, home robbed of cash and drugs
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: blustery, cold Friday; slow warming trend ahead
Slightly warmer by the weekend
First Alert Forecast: cold & cloudy ending the work week on Friday; turning slightly warmer over the weekend
Cold and cloudy on Friday.
Peyton's Thursday Evening Forecast
Cold front slowly marches through dropping our temperatures drastically with the potential for...
First Alert Forecast: Cold front slowly marches through dropping our temperatures drastically with the potential for freezing rain tonight!