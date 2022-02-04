First Alert Forecast: cold, blustery Friday; brighter weekend ahead

FRIDAY: A cold and blustery day across the area as moisture finally starts to move away from the region and the Arctic air settles in. Slick bridges and overpasses could be a part of the morning commute. Expect clouds and a few patches of freezing drizzle prior to 9 AM to hang out with highs in the 30s to near 40 amid brisk wind chills in the 20s to near 30 coming off the snow and ice pack to our north. Clouds will slow break late and into the overnight period with lows dropping deep into the 20s. A few patchy areas of freezing fog could be possible in the South Delta overnight.

WEEKEND PLANNER: If freezing fog forms early Saturday morning, it could create a glaze on some road surfaces. Sunshine will ultimately win out the day with temperatures warming into the 40s to lower 50s after starting off deep in the 20s. Another cold night will come Saturday into Sunday – with lows in the 20s again. More sunshine will help to push highs back into the lower to middle 50s by Sunday afternoon.

EXTENDED RANGE: A weak upper disturbance will swing a dry front through the area Monday, knocking our temperatures back a few notches. We’ll remain dry and quiet through the work week ahead with a warming trend to commence toward the 60s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

