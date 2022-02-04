Council approves giving convention center $500K in ARPA funds to pay its utilities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A portion of the city of Jackson’s American Rescue Plan Act funds are going to help the Jackson Convention Complex keep the lights on.

Friday, the council approved transferring $500,000 in ARPA money to the convention center to pay to help the center pay its water, electricity, and gas bills.

The measure was approved on a unanimous vote, but some council members wondered if Friday’s vote would be a recurring theme.

“I understand the convention center is having hardships, but what’s the plan for next month and the month after that,” asked Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee. “Are you going to come back to the city and ask for some more money?”

Convention Center General Manager Mark Arancibia said he doesn’t expect to. “The amount of funding we are projecting to come in from the tax dollars for this year is short by the amount of money we’re talking about,” he said. “There is no coming back next month or this year asking to make that up.”

The transfer comes just weeks after convention center officials asked the council to back legislation to raise the city’s hotel and restaurant taxes to make up for revenue shortfalls.

“Over the last few months, we’ve done a lot of research to see where the building has been historically and where we’re going... the bottom line is the tax amount that was designed to fully fund the facility and its debt service is based on hotel and restaurant taxes. Those tax dollars... are not even enough to pay our debt service.”

Arancibia asked the council to back a resolution to raise the hotel tax from 4 to 5 percent and to increase the restaurant tax from 2 to 3 percent. Meanwhile, the hotel occupancy fee would be raised from 75 cents to $2 per night.

“The (hotel) tax in Jackson is 4 percent and there are seven communities within the state who are at 5,” Arancibia said. “Then, on the Telcom side, there are five other areas in the state that have a per-night charge, and the lowest is $1 and the most is $2.”

“We’re saying the capital city should not be lower than anyone else in the state. By getting those taxes at those amounts, it should generate an additional $1.2 million in revenue,” he said. “It would solve the issue of not having enough taxes to come in to cover those accounts.”

The hotel and restaurant tax, as well as the occupancy tax, was put in place years ago to help the city fund the construction of the Jackson Convention Center and the Telecommunications Center, together known as the Jackson Convention Complex.

Funds generated by the tax were supposed to be used to retire the roughly $65 million in bonds used to construct the Pascagoula Street facility, as well as help the center cover operational costs related to hosting events.

The 330,000-square-foot events venue opened in January 2009.

Arancibia said that since 2014, the taxes have generated on average about $4.4 million a year. However, those revenues will not cover the center’s $4,449,812.50 due in debt service this year, nor will they cover the rising debt service amounts the center will have to pay through 2036.

A copy of the city’s bond catalog shows that payments for fiscal year 2023, for instance, will increase to a combined $4.54 million, and will go up by almost another $100,000 the following fiscal year.

Following the briefing, the council approved a resolution to ask the legislature for the tax increase. It was unclear if a bill calling for the rate changes had been introduced.

The center is managed by Oak View Group Facilities, which is based in Chester, Pennsylvania.

OVG took over the management of the center in 2020.

In 2019, former convention center managers asked the city for a bailout, saying it would be unable to meet payroll.

