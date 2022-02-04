Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Coast developers planning medical marijuana production facility

D'Iberville business developer Tom Moore is partnering with St. Martin resident Winston Ceasear to get a medical marijuana operation up and running in Prentiss,
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PRENTISS, Miss. (WLOX) - Since medical marijuana will now be legally grown and sold in Mississippi, developers are jumping in with their plans to cash in on the state’s new industry.

D’Iberville business developer Tom Moore is partnering with St. Martin resident Winston Ceasear to get a medical marijuana operation up and running in Prentiss, MS. They’re preparing a 30,000 sqft facility to grow up to 18,000 marijuana plants at a time.

“I feel the need is going to be more than what’s stated right now, so I feel a lot of these dispensaries are going to be searching for the product itself,” Moore said.

The plan is to not just grow, but also process and manufacture the plants before being distributed around the state.

“The processing aspect of it is how we will extract the oils for by products such as edibles, gummies and miscellaneous products that we’re looking to bring to the market,” said Ceasear.

Although the business headquarters for “Mississippi Green Oil” will be located on the Coast, Ceasear and Moore chose the former tire warehouse in Prentiss as a strategic place to grow and process their product.

“Prentiss was a honey hole as far as where we could locate with being able to hit Jackson, the Coast and East and west across the state within a two hour time frame in each direction,” said Ceasear.

Moore and Ceasear are beginning the permitting process and they plan to be ready to begin production as soon as they get the go ahead from the state which is expected to happen as early as June.

“Really everything is coming together, our construction is on schedule, our team is ready to go for onsite training once we get everything built out. I believe we’re maybe ahead of schedule,” Ceasear said.

According to the developers, it will take 120 days from the time a license application is turned into the state before a permit will be approved.

When it’s up and running 30 employees will work at the facility.

