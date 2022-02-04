Connect. Shop. Support Local.
BRPD arrest 2 in catalytic converter theft ring

BRPD arrest two that were involved in a catalytic converter theft ring.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Burglary Detectives arrested two people in connection to a catalytic converter theft ring that encompassed East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Matthew Gibson, 39, and Brooke Gibson, 34, were arrested by detectives in connection to the theft ring. Officials state that they confiscated 101 catalytic converters that were cut and stolen from local vehicles.

Matthew Gibson, 39, arrested as part of catalytic converter theft ring.
Brooke Gibson, 34, arrested as part of catalytic converter theft ring.
Detectives also confiscated narcotics that included: heroin, LSD, illegal prescription drugs and crystal meth.

The Gibson’s were both booked into East Baton Rouge Prison for three counts of possession of stolen things over $25,000. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia among other charges.

