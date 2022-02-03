Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Showers are possible tonight with lows in the lower 60s. Thunderstorms are possible to develop before and through the morning commute Thursday. There is a marginal risk for severe storms south and east of the Natchez Trace where damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado are possible only on an isolated basis. Temperatures will drop from the lower 60s in the morning into the middle 30s by the evening commute as rain continues.

Temperatures will flirt with freezing Thursday night and Friday morning allow for patchy areas of sleet or freezing rain. The situation will worsen the farther north you get from the metro area, but some icy patches are possible even as far south as the metro.

Friday will be a blustery and cold day with highs in the middle and upper 30s.

The weekend will be sunny with lows in the middle 20s and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Southeast wind tonight at 10mph and the same in the morning shifting from the northwest in the afternoon at 15mph with higher gusts. Average high this time of year is 59 and the average low is 37. Sunrise is 6:53am and the sunset is 5:36pm.

