Two CCID projects finished, two others slated to begin, state officials say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two projects included in the Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID) master plan are finished while two others are about to get underway.

Three years after the plan was drawn up, state leaders say work has wrapped on two projects identified as a high priority in the CCID.

Meanwhile, construction was expected to begin this week on another project to repair sidewalks along Capitol Street.

Then, on February 24, DFA is expected to open bids on a project to rehab Mississippi Street. If a bid is accepted, work on that roadway will begin this spring, said DFA spokeswoman Marcy Scoggins.

“They’re moving at a great clip,” she said. “The... remaining projects are in various stages of design.”

While those projects are moving forward, a bill introduced this year in the Mississippi Senate would increase the borrowing power of the CCID, allowing it to do even more projects.

District 26 Rep. Sen. David Blount has introduced S.B. 2078, which would increase the amount DFA could borrow from $7 million to $14 million to do work in the CCID boundaries.

The bill is currently in the Senate Finance Committee.

Lawmakers formed the CCID, in part, to help offset the city of Jackson’s costs for providing municipal services to state-owned facilities.

The district takes in a portion of the city running from Meadowbrook Road in the north to South Street in the South. East to west, it runs from basically Ridgewood Road and the Pearl River to the west of Jackson State University.

The state sets aside around $11 million a year to fund improvements within it. Funds go to DFA, which is then responsible for spending them. Under the CCID statute, DFA was required to draw up a master plan and spend the money in relation to that plan.

The initial plan was created in 2019 and included eight projects, including a mill and overlay project along Museum Boulevard/Highland Drive, and projects that included making concrete pavement repairs and rehabbing underground utilities along portions of High Street and Lamar Street. An additional project to address problems along John R. Lynch Street was added to the plan in 2020.

CCID projects, per the 2019 master plan. (Mississippi DFA)

“In January, they finished the High Street/Lamar project and the Highland Drive Museum Boulevard project,” Scoggins said. “They’re doing a great job working through the plan.”

The Museum Boulevard project included milling and overlaying a 3,600-foot section of the street from Riverside Drive to the end of the four-lane boulevard. High and Lamar included making concrete pavement repairs, cleaning and sealing joints, installing and improving ADA ramps, and rehabbing sewer and water lines where needed, according to the master plan.

