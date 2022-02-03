Person shot, killed on Barnes Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating another homicide after a person was shot on Wednesday night.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirms a person was shot and killed at the location.

It’s just a short distance from the city’s most recent homicide a few days ago.

The crime occurred just down the road from where two people were shot and one person was killed near Zoe’s Restaurant on North State Street.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. There’s no word on a potential suspect.

