Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Person shot, killed on Barnes Street

Coroner investigating death at active crime scene on Barnes Street
Coroner investigating death at active crime scene on Barnes Street(WLBT)
By Quentin Smith
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating another homicide after a person was shot on Wednesday night.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirms a person was shot and killed at the location.

It’s just a short distance from the city’s most recent homicide a few days ago.

The crime occurred just down the road from where two people were shot and one person was killed near Zoe’s Restaurant on North State Street.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. There’s no word on a potential suspect.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D'Allen Washington
One charged in Kingston Frazier case released from prison on parole
Authorities conducting welfare check discover bodies of man, woman and dog inside Raymond home
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
This July 6, 2021, file photo shows a sign outside the Howard University campus in Washington.
6 persons of interest identified in HBCU bomb threats
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, is charged with second degree murder in the death of his 80-year-old...
George County man charged with 80-year-old father’s murder
Entergy_Corporation_Logo
Entergy customers can receive free tax prep
Entergy customers can receive free tax prep
Entergy customers can receive free tax prep